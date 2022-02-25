Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 453,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

