Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 453,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)
Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.