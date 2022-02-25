Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

