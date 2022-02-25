Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conduent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.