Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.97. Conduent shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 61,483 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNDT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

