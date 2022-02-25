Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 20.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

