Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,917 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,228,000.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,176. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

