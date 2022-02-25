Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

