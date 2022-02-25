CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEIX stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $979.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research firms recently commented on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

