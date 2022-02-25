Contrasting Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.39 $91.29 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 2.29 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.27% 15.28% 6.38% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

