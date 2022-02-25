Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
