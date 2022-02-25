Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $190.09 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.