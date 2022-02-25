Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.27. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

