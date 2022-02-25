Cormark Comments on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$26.61 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$8.69 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,064.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Uni-Select (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.