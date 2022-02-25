Cormark Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.83.

TSE SPB opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

