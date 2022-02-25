Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on D. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

