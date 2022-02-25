Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.25

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.95 ($0.26), with a volume of 109284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.28).

The company has a market cap of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.02.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

