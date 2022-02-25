Cornichon (CORN) One Day Volume Hits $596.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $596.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,458,018 coins and its circulating supply is 15,216,170 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

