Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

