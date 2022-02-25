Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 5,534,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,393. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coty by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.