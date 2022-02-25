Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COVTY. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,225. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.