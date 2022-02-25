Cowen Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

CRDO stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

