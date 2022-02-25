Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 28, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased year over year. The company is benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022, the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies. Further, it expects to attract new customers and drive sustained growth in its off-premise business through its virtual brand, Chicken and Biscuits. However, commodity inflation and traffic concerns remain potential headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.15. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

