Crake Asset Management LLP Acquires 547,298 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 11.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $205,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,049,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,815,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

