Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,543 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MBIA were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

