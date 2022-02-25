Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 26,991 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AGL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

