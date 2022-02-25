Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 147.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

