Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Model N were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 33.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

