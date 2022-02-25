Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,880,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.60 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

