Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.79 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

