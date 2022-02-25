Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,230 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Andersons were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,705 shares of company stock worth $2,316,589 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

