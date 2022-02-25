Credit Suisse Group Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $55.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Shares of FTCH opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $69.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

