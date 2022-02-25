Credit Suisse Group Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,219,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

