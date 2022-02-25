Credit Suisse Group Trims NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Target Price to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

