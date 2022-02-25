Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,310. The firm has a market cap of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

