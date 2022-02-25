Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

