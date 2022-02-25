Critical Contrast: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Velo3D and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alfa Laval AB (publ) 2 4 3 0 2.11

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.11%. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,090.86%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) 11.66% 15.35% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.77 billion 2.73 $554.83 million $1.33 23.36

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Velo3D on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

