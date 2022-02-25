CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.