CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.23.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.