Crust Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Crust Network has a market cap of $15.64 million and $1.22 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00013132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

