CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.99. CS Disco shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3,357 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.