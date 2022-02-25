CubeSmart Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.41 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

