Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.