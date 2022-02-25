Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 48,954 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

