Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

