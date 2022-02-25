Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

