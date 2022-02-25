Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 246,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HUYA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA decreased their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

