Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHCR. lifted their price objective on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

