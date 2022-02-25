Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,599 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,782 shares of company stock worth $71,261,034. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

