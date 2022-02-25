CumStar Reaches Market Cap of $324,876.46 (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. CumStar has a market capitalization of $324,876.46 and approximately $4,752.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CumStar has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CumStar coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

