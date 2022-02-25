Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

CURLF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

