Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

